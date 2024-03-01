Advertisement
News

Kerry under two weather warnings due to cold conditions

Mar 1, 2024 12:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry under two weather warnings due to cold conditions
Share this article

Two weather warnings have been issued for Kerry.

A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued by Met Éireann for the whole of Munster, as well as some counties in Leinster, which is in place until six this evening.

Met Éireann says a band of rain will continue to move southwards, turning to sleet and snow in places, with the potential for hazardous travelling conditions.

Advertisement

Separately, a status yellow ice warning comes into effect at six this evening for the entire country, which remains in effect until 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann says the weather will be cold tonight with ice on untreated surfaces leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry man appointed as EY Cork office managing partner
Advertisement
Tralee company named ERM end-to-end Solution of the Year
Kerry Drama Festival gets underway this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

MEP says she’s happy to speak with OPW Minister following criticism on Nature Restoration Law
Driver doing twice the speed limit among those caught by gardaí in Kerry during National Slow Down Day
Knocknagoshel woman to run as Independent in 2024 local elections
Ireland claim first ever Test win
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus