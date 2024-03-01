Kerry under two weather warnings due to cold conditions

Two weather warnings have been issued for Kerry.

A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued by Met Éireann for the whole of Munster, as well as some counties in Leinster, which is in place until six this evening.

Met Éireann says a band of rain will continue to move southwards, turning to sleet and snow in places, with the potential for hazardous travelling conditions.

Separately, a status yellow ice warning comes into effect at six this evening for the entire country, which remains in effect until 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann says the weather will be cold tonight with ice on untreated surfaces leading to hazardous travelling conditions.