There's a status yellow warning for snow and ice in Kerry overnight.

The alert for Kerry and Cork begins at midnight, lasting until 12 noon tomorrow.

Met Éireann's forecasting patchy sleet or snow overnight and tomorrow morning, and is warning of hazardous conditions and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Advertisement

Another yellow ice and low temperature alert for 12 counties in the north and west takes effect from 9 o'clock tonight.