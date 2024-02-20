An activist in Kerry’s Traveller community has condemned efforts by the far right to pit her community against asylum seekers and refugees.

Brigid Quilligan is project manager at Kerry Travellers’ Health and Community Development Project.

She says people involved in far right activities are attempting to pit minority communities against each other.

She says these people will claim Ireland should look after its own, including the Traveller community, rather than other minorities including refugees and asylum seekers.

Brigid Quilligan says these people have never shown any concern for Travellers in the past, and this is a deliberately divisive tactic.