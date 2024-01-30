Tralee and Killarney among top 25 place to live for work-life balance

Tralee and Killarney have ranked among the top 25 best towns for work-life balance in Ireland, according to switcher.ie.

A recent study by the company examined house prices, access to primary schools, GP services and house prices to compile a list of the best places for work-life balance in Ireland.

Tralee ranked 22nd and Killarney ranked 23rd on the list for work-life balance.

Advertisement

Killarney ranked 5th on the list for health and well-being.

Kate Lawlor, from switcher.ie, says they took a lot into consideration during the study: