Tralee and Killarney among top 25 place to live for work-life balance

Jan 30, 2024 17:55 By radiokerrynews
Tralee and Killarney have ranked among the top 25 best towns for work-life balance in Ireland, according to switcher.ie.

A recent study by the company examined house prices, access to primary schools, GP services and house prices to compile a list of the best places for work-life balance in Ireland.

Tralee ranked 22nd and Killarney ranked 23rd on the list for work-life balance.

Killarney ranked 5th on the list for health and well-being.

Kate Lawlor, from switcher.ie, says they took a lot into consideration during the study:

