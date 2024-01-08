Advertisement
Kerry towns improve rankings in nationwide litter report

Jan 8, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry towns improve rankings in nationwide litter report
Tralee and Killarney have both risen in position in the latest IBAL report.

The nationwide survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL), shows that both towns are now ranked clean to European norms.

The latest IBAL report shows that Tralee has regained it’s clean status, having previously been ranked moderately littered.

The county capital has jumped eight places, to 21st in the ranking of 40 towns and cities nationally.

An Taisce, who carry out the surveys for IBAL, noted a big improvement at Market Street; with Manor Retail and Leisure Park, Brewery Road, and The Mall receiving top rankings.

The survey noted Tralee Train Station was much improved, however, was still somewhat littered; while the report ranked Daly’s Lane as heavily littered.

Killarney climbed to 14th position in the latest report.

The town had seven top ranked sites in the survey, with Killarney praised for taking the lead on single use coffee cups.

An Taisce noted the commercial bin area in the Glebe Car Park was poorly presented and generated considerable amounts of litter.

The report found this site to be the most heavily littered in Killarney.

 

