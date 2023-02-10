Advertisement
Kerry to feature in tourism videos for Aer Lingus transatlantic flights

Feb 10, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry to feature in tourism videos for Aer Lingus transatlantic flights
Kerry is to feature in a series of tourism videos being made for Aer Lingus transatlantic flights.

They’ll showcase tourism experiences, with destination guides of 10 reasons to visit each county.

The videos will also be shown in Irish pubs around the world through Irish Hospitality Global, and on the IrishCentral website, a source for news and information on Ireland in the US.

Shannon, Co Clare based company, InflightFlix, has signed the deal with AerLingus to create these videos, which will be shown from May.

 

