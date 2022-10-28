Kerry to benefit from public service improvement funding for areas accommodating Ukrainians

Kerry is set to benefit from a new fund aimed at improving public services in counties which have accommodated large numbers of Ukrainian refugees.

The Irish Examiner reports that counties who have experienced a large influx of Ukrainians will receive funding from the Department of Community and Rural Affairs.

The paper reports that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a Fine Gael parliamentary meeting this week that there should be community aid for those that have welcomed so many Ukrainians.

Advertisement

The Tánaiste specifically referenced Kerry, as well as Donegal, Clare, and parts of Dublin, as areas that should be included in this.

Leo Varadkar reportedly told the meeting the fund could focus on improving schools, public transport, and community services.