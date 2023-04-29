Kerry to benefit from investment under SEM Regional Programme

Kerry will benefit from investment under the recently launched Southern, Eastern & Midland (SEM) Regional Programme.

The scheme aims to create jobs; transition to low carbon; assist homeowners at risk of energy poverty; and support higher education, enterprises and local authorities in delivering balanced regional development.

Over €660 million is to be invested in the programme over the next seven years, with Kerry and 17 other counties to receive funding.

The programme is financed through the ERDF (European Regional Development Fund), the EU and the Government of Ireland.

The Southern, Eastern & Midland Regional Programme 2021-2027 invests in activities that will build research, development & innovation capacity, assist homeowners in or at risk of energy poverty and contribute to the revitalisation of our regions’ towns centres through sustainable urban development.