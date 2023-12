Kerry Group is to acquire part of the global Lactase Enzyme Business.

This acquisition by the Tralee headquartered global taste and nutrition company, is subject to European Commission approval, and forms part of the Novozymes and Chr. Hansen merger approval process.

Kerry says the Lactase Enzymes Business further enhances its biotechnology solutions, and adds enzyme technology, which creates lactose-free and sugar reduced dairy products, while preserving the authentic clean taste.