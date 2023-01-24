Advertisement
Kerry Thalidomide survivor says compensation and healthcare package needs to be finalised

Jan 24, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Thalidomide survivor says compensation and healthcare package needs to be finalised
The Irish Thalidomide Association marking the 60th anniversary of the international withdrawal of the drug
A Kerry Thalidomide survivor says a proper compensation and healthcare package needs to be finalised for the 40 Irish survivors.

Thalidomide was a drug used to treat morning sickness in pregnancy, but it caused devastating damage to babies who were born without limbs or with foreshortened limbs, as well as other impairments and injuries.

John Stack from Tarbert turns sixty today and is Ireland’s youngest Thalidomide survivor; he was born 14 months after the international withdrawal of the drug was not heeded by the State.

Mr Stack’s birthday wish is that a fair deal, around compensation and healthcare, is made this year, after years of fighting.

He says an official apology from the State would help, but it’s not the most important thing:

