Advertisement
News

Kerry tech company teams up with Fexco on metaverse payment technology

Jun 15, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry tech company teams up with Fexco on metaverse payment technology Kerry tech company teams up with Fexco on metaverse payment technology
Share this article

Kerry entertainment and tech company, Xavatar,  has announced a partnership with Killorglin-headquartered financial technology and business services company, Fexco.

Xavatar is a member of the RDI Hub in Killorglin, and its CEO is Kenmare-based, Jason P Rothberg.

It has created real-time reactionary avatars; these are electronic images that represent a computer user, and can be used for video, telecoms, and exploring the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds.

Advertisement

Its avatars can also be used to access the Xavatar metaverse, the Xataverse.

Xavatar has now announced it’s teamed up with Fexco, to allow users of the Xataverse to pay for items using a bespoke digital wallet, based on Fexco payment technology.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus