Kerry tech company teams up with Fexco on metaverse payment technology

Kerry entertainment and tech company, Xavatar, has announced a partnership with Killorglin-headquartered financial technology and business services company, Fexco.

Xavatar is a member of the RDI Hub in Killorglin, and its CEO is Kenmare-based, Jason P Rothberg.

It has created real-time reactionary avatars; these are electronic images that represent a computer user, and can be used for video, telecoms, and exploring the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds.

Its avatars can also be used to access the Xavatar metaverse, the Xataverse.

Xavatar has now announced it’s teamed up with Fexco, to allow users of the Xataverse to pay for items using a bespoke digital wallet, based on Fexco payment technology.