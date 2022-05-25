Advertisement
Kerry TDs urge department to address passport delays

May 25, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry TDs are calling on the Department of Foreign Affairs to address the delay in issuing passports.

Fine Gael deputy Brendan Griffin has asked if additional staff will be immediately deployed to the Passport Office’s customer service and webchat sections.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says almost 200 thousand people are affected by the backlog.

In response to Deputy Griffin, the Minster for Foreign Affairs says the number of passport office staff has increased by 344 since  June – bringing the total number to more than  900.

Minister Simon Coveney says 20 new temporary clerical officers also started work on Monday and more will be hired.

 

