Kerry TDs tell GAA bosses of outrage at paywall for big games at Oireachtas Committee

Kerry TDs have told GAA bosses of the outrage of people in this county at big games being behind a paywall.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae both spoke at this afternoon’s Oireachtas Media Committee hearing.

Deputy Griffin highlighted that of Kerry’s six games so far in the All-Ireland Men’s Senior Football Championship, only one has been on free-to-air television.

Here’s GAA Director General, Tom Ryan’s response to Deputy Griffin’s call for quotas on how many games can be behind a paywall for any one county:

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says this situation cannot be allowed to continue next year.

Chairman of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, John Purcell, reminded the Committee that all games, including including the Ladies' All-Ireland Quarter Final against Meath on Saturday, and the Men's All-Ireland Semi-Final against Derry this Sunday, are broadcast live here on Radio Kerry.