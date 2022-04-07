Advertisement
News

Kerry TDs sought vote on carbon budgets

Apr 7, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TDs sought vote on carbon budgets Kerry TDs sought vote on carbon budgets
Share this article

The Government's carbon budgets were passed by the Dáil without requiring a vote, despite the Rural Independent Group calling for a vote on the matter.

Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae are members of that group.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly said a vote was not necessary as fewer than ten deputies opposed the measure.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin had previously stated its opposition to next month's hike in the carbon tax, however, the party indicated it wouldn’t oppose the carbon budgets in the Dáil.

The carbon budgets represent the total amount of emissions that can be emitted.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus