Kerry TDs sought vote on carbon budgets

The Government's carbon budgets were passed by the Dáil without requiring a vote, despite the Rural Independent Group calling for a vote on the matter.

Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae are members of that group.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly said a vote was not necessary as fewer than ten deputies opposed the measure.

Sinn Féin had previously stated its opposition to next month's hike in the carbon tax, however, the party indicated it wouldn’t oppose the carbon budgets in the Dáil.

The carbon budgets represent the total amount of emissions that can be emitted.