Kerry TDs respond to report recommending abortion law overhaul 

Kerry TDs have given their response to a report which recommends ending the requirement, whereby women must wait three days before deciding whether to proceed with an abortion.

The independent review, carried out by barrister Marie O'Shea, found current abortion services to be "untenable."

The review made several recommendations including a review of legislation and the removal of the three-day pause period.

It found 11 GPs in the county are providing abortion services and that 103 terminations were reported in Kerry in 2021.

Four of Kerry's five TDs responded when asked by Radio Kerry to give their views on the recommendations.

Education Minster and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the government has noted the report and referred it to the joint Oireachtas Health Committee for detailed examination.

She says it's important to allow the committee the time and space to complete its work.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says he'll be carefully considering the details of the report and any proposed changes the government may bring forward.

He says he'll do so in the context of the feedback he's received from his constituents relating to the current provision of services.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says his stance on abortion remains unchanged and he would not be in favour of changing legislation.

He says the referendum was held on the promise that measures would be put in place that abortion would be rare.

However, Michael Healy-Rae claims this isn't the case given that figures for terminations have risen year on year.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says his stance is clear and he believes from the moment of conception that the unborn should be protected.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly did not respond to Radio Kerry.

Sinn Féin said its elected representatives are expected to respect policy decisions taken by the Ardfheis and to vote in line with party policy.

The party's spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane, said Sinn Féin supports removing barriers such as the 3 days wait and the criminalisation of genuine medical advice.

Deputy Cullinane said the report should be examined in full by the Oireachtas Health committee.