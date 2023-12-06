Kerry TDs embroiled in heated Dáil row over immigration

There have been heated exchanges in the Dáil as TDs debated a motion from the Rural Independents on immigration.

The motion, from the group which includes Kerry deputies Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, states Ireland should "stop those who come to take advantage of our generosity as asylum tourists."

The issue was formally debated for the first time in the Dáil today and was rejected by a majority of TDs, who said the group had been trying to take advantage of the recent riots in Dublin.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said services in this county can no longer deal with the demand being placed on them.

Labour's Aodhán Ó Ríordáin accused the Rural Independents of scare-mongering, prompting a response from Michael Healy-Rae, as well as an intervention from Deputy Verona Murphy who was chairing the debate.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy made this contribution.