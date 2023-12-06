Advertisement
News

Kerry TDs embroiled in heated Dáil row over immigration

Dec 6, 2023 17:33 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TDs embroiled in heated Dáil row over immigration
Share this article

There have been heated exchanges in the Dáil as TDs debated a motion from the Rural Independents on immigration.

The motion, from the group which includes Kerry deputies Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, states Ireland should "stop those who come to take advantage of our generosity as asylum tourists."

The issue was formally debated for the first time in the Dáil today and was rejected by a majority of TDs, who said the group  had been trying to take advantage of the recent riots in Dublin.

Advertisement

 

 

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said services in this county can no longer deal with the demand being placed on them.

Advertisement

Labour's Aodhán Ó Ríordáin accused the Rural Independents of scare-mongering, prompting a response from Michael Healy-Rae, as well as an intervention from Deputy Verona Murphy who was chairing the debate.

Advertisement

 

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy made this contribution.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man arrested in connection with Thomas Dooley murder released without charge
Advertisement
Courts Service signs contract to purchase site on the Island of Geese
Kerry’s BillGenie.ie awarded Business All-Star accreditation
Advertisement

Recommended

Man arrested in connection with Thomas Dooley murder released without charge
Full Report From Kerry GAA Convention
Dingle Manager Says One Game At A Time Mentality Has Been Key In Munster Run
Listowel Ready For Munster Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus