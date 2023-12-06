Kerry TDs clash in Dáil debate prior to vote of confidence in Justice Minister

Kerry TDs clashed in the Dáil in the debate preceding the vote on confidence in Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Sinn Féin tabled a motion of no confidence in Minister McEntee following the riots in Dublin, before the government tabled a counter motion expressing confidence, which passed by 83 votes to 63.

Kerry’s Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae both voted against the government.

In the debate before the vote, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused the government of waiting nearly two weeks to reach out to the school community affected by the stabbing of one of its pupils on November 23rd.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley vehemently rejected that accusation in response:

Minister Foley then accused Sinn Féin of acting shamefully by tabling the motion of no confidence in the first place.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who is also the party’s spokesperson on justice, explained why his party tabled the motion.