Kerry TDs claim over €130,000 in travel and accommodation expenses

Kerry TDs claimed over €130,000 in travel and accommodation expenses last year.

That’s according to the Parliamentary Standard Allowance end-of-year statement for 2021.

The statement logs expenses under two categories; the travel and accommodation allowance, and the public representation allowance.

Advertisement

The travel and accommodation allowance is paid out in 12 bands, based on how far deputies live from Leinster House, and they must attend the Dáil at least 120 days to claim it.

The public representation allowance is paid to facilitate TDs in running their offices.

Independent TDs and brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae claimed over €33,000 each in travel and accommodation expenses last year.

Advertisement

Added to this, they also claimed over €20,000 each to help run their offices.

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin claimed just under €33,000 in travel and accommodation expenses, and over €20,000 in the public representation allowance.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly claimed just over €32,000 for travel and accommodation last year, and he too claimed over €20,000 to help run his offices.

Advertisement

Combining the two allowances, brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae claimed the most of any members of Dáil Éireann, while Deputies Daly and Griffin also make the top 10.

Kerry’s fifth member of the Dáil, Minister for Education Norma Foley, claimed €16,000 in the public representation allowance, but paid back €822 of this.