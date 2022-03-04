Kerry TD's calendars were dumped because "they were produced prior to general election"

A spokesperson for a Kerry TD says he understands that calendars ordered by the deputy were dumped because they were produced just before a general election was called.

The Irish Independent reports that 10 thousand calendars produced at taxpayers’ expense for Michael Healy-Rae had been disposed of because a hyphen was missing from his name.

The Houses of the Oireachtas Service provide such a printing facility for TDs and senators.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae told Radio Kerry he was told that some technical error occurred with regard to certain details which had made the calendars unusable.

He said he was never told that the calendars were dumped because allegedly a hyphen from his name was missing.

Michael Healy-Rae said all this was beyond his control.

He wouldn't say who'd told him that there had been a technical error.

His parliamentary assistant, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae, subsequently contacted Radio Kerry to say that his father’s calendars had been ordered from the Houses of the Oireachtas printing service on January 3rd, 2020.

The 32nd Dáil was then dissolved on January 14th, 2020 – Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says the calendars had to be dumped by the Houses of the Oireachtas because they obviously did not know which TDs would be re-elected in the following month’s election.

The Houses of the Oireachtas say that TDs and senators are informed that print jobs will be recycled if left uncollected after a certain period of time, that they’re entitled to use the facility in connection with their parliamentary duties and are responsible for compliance regarding the use of the facility.