Kerry TD worried that ambulance cover not guaranteed in emergencies

A Kerry TD says he's worried for Kerry people that ambulance cover across the county is not guaranteed in emergency situations.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says a man was waiting for over three hours for an ambulance after taking ill on the Dingle Peninsula, before a helicopter eventually came to the scene.

Public representatives including Deputy Healy-Rae have raised issues with the ambulance service in Kerry on several occasions in recent months.

Advertisement

The Independent TD says it's a matter of life and death, and that he raised the issue again at a HSE meeting in Killarney yesterday.

He adds it's the management of the service, rather than the emergency service personnel, which is to blame.