Advertisement
News

Kerry TD worried that ambulance cover not guaranteed in emergencies

Nov 6, 2021 15:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD worried that ambulance cover not guaranteed in emergencies Kerry TD worried that ambulance cover not guaranteed in emergencies
Photo: Kerry County Council
Share this article

A Kerry TD says he's worried for Kerry people that ambulance cover across the county is not guaranteed in emergency situations.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says a man was waiting for over three hours for an ambulance after taking ill on the Dingle Peninsula, before a helicopter eventually came to the scene.

Public representatives including Deputy Healy-Rae have raised issues with the ambulance service in Kerry on several occasions in recent months.

Advertisement

The Independent TD says it's a matter of life and death, and that he raised the issue again at a HSE meeting in Killarney yesterday.

He adds it's the management of the service, rather than the emergency service personnel, which is to blame.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus