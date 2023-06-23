Advertisement
Kerry TD withdraws Dáil remarks about potential connection between transgender movement and paedophilia

Jun 23, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD withdraws Dáil remarks about potential connection between transgender movement and paedophilia
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has said he will withdraw remarks he made in the Dáil when he referenced a potential connection between the transgender movement and paedophilia.

During a discussion on LGBTQ+ rights in the Dáil, Deputy Healy-Rae said he was very concerned about the influence of the transgender movement on minors and potential connections to paedophilia advocacy.

In response, Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman said to explicitly link LGBTI+ people with paedophilia is not only wrong, it is deeply dangerous.

Minister O’Gorman asked Deputy Healy-Rae to reflect on what he said and consider whether he would like to amend the record on that particular issue.

Danny Healy-Rae admitted he has no proof of this potential connection, and his choice of words were not the best.

