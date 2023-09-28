Kerry TD welcomes reversal of HSE policy regarding medical cards and GP provision

A Kerry TD is welcoming a reversal of a HSE policy regarding people applying for medical cards and GP provision.

If a medical card applicant was refused to be taken on by three separate GPs, the HSE had a policy to intervene and assign a GP.

Deputy Pa Daly said his office had recently been dealing with a person who was told this policy has changed and the HSE will no longer intervene to find these people a GP.

The Sinn Féin TD raised the issue in the Dáil yesterday and called for something to be done to reverse this decision:

After raising the issue in the Dáil, Deputy Pa Daly was informed that the initial decision had been reversed and the HSE will continue to provide assistance in such cases.