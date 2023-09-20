Kerry TD calls on HSE to reverse policy on GP allocation for medical card applicants

A Kerry TD is calling on the HSE to reverse a change of policy regarding applicants for medical cards and GP provision.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly says if a medical card applicant was refused to be taken on by three separate GPs, the HSE had a policy to intervene and assign a GP.

Recently, his office has been dealing with a person who was told this policy has changed and the HSE will no longer intervene to find these people a GP.

Deputy Daly says this is very concerning, as medical card holders are vulnerable and will now potentially be denied medical assistance.

He’s written to the Minister for Health outlining his concerns, and he intends to raise the issue in the Dáil this week.