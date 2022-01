A Kerry TD has welcomed a 20% increase in funding for the Vacant Homes Officer in Kerry County Council.

Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin said the extra funding will ensure that part-time roles can now transition to full-time.

Since 2018, the Department of Housing has provided funding to each local authority for €50,000 per year to support the work of a vacant homes office. That funding will now increase to €60,000.