Kerry TD welcome approval of new special needs base for Kerry school

A Kerry TD has welcomed the approval of a new special needs base for a Rathmore school.

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra will be getting a new modular building for two special needs classes.

This is under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme and a part of the expansion of special needs classes, which have increased to around 3000 over the past three years.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley said she welcomes the opportunity to provide a new special needs base for Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra.