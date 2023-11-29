Advertisement
News

Kerry TD wants answers to RTÉ decision to pull TV licence ad campaign

Nov 29, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD wants answers to RTÉ decision to pull TV licence ad campaign
Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin questioning members of the RTÉ executive at the Oireachtas Media Committee hearing.
Share this article

A Kerry TD wants answers to a decision by RTÉ to pull its TV licence ad campaign after the hidden payments controversy to Ryan Tubridy broke.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

RTÉ had been spending €36,000 a month, excluding VAT, on the campaign promoting the importance of TV licences to pay for public service broadcasting.

Advertisement

However, this campaign was suspended in July after the payments controversy emerged.

Deputy Griffin says this made no sense when RTÉ was losing money; the State broadcaster now has to get a €56 million bailout from the Government.

He wants answers as to who made the decision to suspend the ads:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Labour’s spokesperson says Government must communicate better about asylum seekers and refugees
Advertisement
Ukrainian hosts information roadshow throughout Kerry this week
Number of curlews increasing
Advertisement

Recommended

Ukrainian hosts information roadshow throughout Kerry this week
Labour’s spokesperson says Government must communicate better about asylum seekers and refugees
People urged to take part in Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day
Two Kerry venues awarded for their roast dinners
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus