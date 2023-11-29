Kerry TD wants answers to RTÉ decision to pull TV licence ad campaign

A Kerry TD wants answers to a decision by RTÉ to pull its TV licence ad campaign after the hidden payments controversy to Ryan Tubridy broke.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

RTÉ had been spending €36,000 a month, excluding VAT, on the campaign promoting the importance of TV licences to pay for public service broadcasting.

However, this campaign was suspended in July after the payments controversy emerged.

Deputy Griffin says this made no sense when RTÉ was losing money; the State broadcaster now has to get a €56 million bailout from the Government.

He wants answers as to who made the decision to suspend the ads: