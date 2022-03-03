Advertisement
News

Kerry TD to meet with Ukrainian community tonight

Mar 3, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD to meet with Ukrainian community tonight Kerry TD to meet with Ukrainian community tonight
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry TD is meeting with members of the Ukrainian community tonight.

Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly says the purpose of the meeting is to listen to Ukrainians in Kerry on how to best help them.

He says he wants to be realistic in what can be achieved.

Advertisement

Deputy Pa Daly says he’ll deal with the practicalities of what can be done.

He has held a number of meetings with Ukrainian Ambassador Larysa Gerasko in Dublin this week.

He wants every necessary effort made to accommodate the refugees who’ll come from Ukraine.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus