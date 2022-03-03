Kerry TD to meet with Ukrainian community tonight

A Kerry TD is meeting with members of the Ukrainian community tonight.

Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly says the purpose of the meeting is to listen to Ukrainians in Kerry on how to best help them.

He says he wants to be realistic in what can be achieved.

Advertisement

Deputy Pa Daly says he’ll deal with the practicalities of what can be done.

He has held a number of meetings with Ukrainian Ambassador Larysa Gerasko in Dublin this week.

He wants every necessary effort made to accommodate the refugees who’ll come from Ukraine.