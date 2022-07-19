Kerry TD suggests SUVs in Dublin could be banned in response to reports that a ban on second cars could be considered

A Kerry Fine Gael TD is proposing a ban on SUVs in parts of Dublin to reduce carbon emissions.

Government Deputy Chief Whip Brendan Griffin was responding to a suggestion by unnamed government sources that families could be forced to abandon their second car if the agriculture sector fails to reach carbon emission targets.

The sources told the Irish Examiner that a reduction of cars would have to be considered if a 30% reduction in carbon emissions from farming isn't met.

He says if that's the case, then why shouldn't SUVs be banned in urban constituencies such as Dublin Bay South.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says it’s a hair-brained solution aimed to put pressure on the farming community.

Brendan Griffin says these proposals display a huge level of ignorance and are setting back the climate change agenda.

The Fine Gael TD says he was involved in part of the programme for government negotiations with the Greens and Fianna Fáil, and never saw this proposal on the agenda.

He believes the suggestion is designed to scaremonger and to get public support for greater emissions cuts from the agriculture sector.

Deputy Griffin says these proposals are unworkable:

He says while he understands there’ll be huge changes in how we live, he doesn’t understand why people continue to make proposals that’ll negatively impact on rural counties.

Deputy Griffin says the constant bashing of agriculture is an insult to hard-working farming families in Kerry.

He says these comments by unnamed Government figures are an insult to everyone at the negotiation table: