Kerry TD says those objecting to social housing are snobs

Sep 6, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says those objecting to social housing are snobs
Photo: Kerry County Council
A Kerry TD says those who are opposed to social housing are snobs.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has been giving his response to the government's plan to address the housing crisis.

Deputy Healy-Rae, who is a landlord, told Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today that the private sector has a role to play in solving the housing shortage and the high costs of rental properties:

Michael Healy-Rae and his constituency colleague, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly said they have never objected to housing developments.

They were reacting to criticism of some opposition TDs who've condemned the Housing for All document but have objected to housing developments.

Deputy Pa Daly spoke about his party leader Mary Lou McDonald's opposition to plans to build over 1,600 apartments in her Dublin constituency.

He says she was right to do so, and says some of the apartments were the size of 2 car parking spaces:

