Kerry TD says there is little appetite among publicans to standardise opening times

A Kerry TD says there is very little appetite among publicans to standardise opening times across the country.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly was speaking ahead of a major report on the proposed changes to pub licensing laws, which is being published today.

The Oireachtas Justice Committee has been examining the changes being proposed by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

There are suggestions to stagger and extend opening hours for nightclubs and late bars.

Deputy Daly, who is a member of the Committee, says there would have to be stipulations around any extensions.