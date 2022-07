A new hospital which will treat Irish patients on long waiting lists has opened in Spain.

The price of treatment, up to the cost it would be in Ireland, will be covered by the HSE.

The new 64-bed hospital is in Costa Blanca, Alicante, and it will treat about 1,500 Irish patients a year.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae says it shows how bad our health service is when patients have to travel abroad for treatment: