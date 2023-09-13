Advertisement
Kerry TD says RTÉ’s board must accept their failings cost €50 million in licence fee revenue

Sep 13, 2023 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says RTÉ’s board must accept their failings cost €50 million in licence fee revenue
A Kerry TD says RTÉ’s board must accept that their failings cost €50 million in licence fee revenue.

RTÉ’s board and director general Kevin Bakhurst appeared before the Oireachtas Media Committee again this afternoon.

Fine Gael TD for Kerry Brendan Griffin says the licence fee was working and it was bringing in €160 million annually until the controversary in RTÉ became public.

The failure of people paying the licence fee since has resulted in a drop of €21 million; if it continues at this rate it’ll reach €50 million for the year.

Deputy Griffin says he still has questions about the funding of RTÉ:

