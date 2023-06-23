Kerry TD says RTÉ must appear before Oireachtas Committee immediately

RTÉ must come before an Oireachtas Committee immediately to answer questions regarding secret payments made to staff.

That’s according to Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin, who is member of Oireachtas Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

He says RTE admitting to undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2022, is shocking and and questions must be asked whether other employees in the broadcaster are doing the same.

Deputy Griffin described the payments as a breach of trust, and like something you’d see on Fr Ted.

He says there’s been a reluctance from state broadcaster to answer questions in the past, but they need to come before the committee as soon as possible.