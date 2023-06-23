Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says RTÉ must appear before Oireachtas Committee immediately

Jun 23, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says RTÉ must appear before Oireachtas Committee immediately Kerry TD says RTÉ must appear before Oireachtas Committee immediately
Share this article

RTÉ must come before an Oireachtas Committee immediately to answer questions regarding secret payments made to staff.

That’s according to Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin, who is member of Oireachtas Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

He says RTE admitting to undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2022, is shocking and and questions must be asked whether other employees in the broadcaster are doing the same.

Advertisement

Deputy Griffin described the payments as a breach of trust, and like something you’d see on Fr Ted.

He says there’s been a reluctance from state broadcaster to answer questions in the past, but they need to come before the committee as soon as possible.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus