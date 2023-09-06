Advertisement
Kerry TD says road safety should be taught in schools

Sep 6, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Kerry County Council
The government says major changes to the country's speed limits are radical, but necessary.

They're set to reduce following an increase in road deaths.

Some of the changes include lowering limits on rural and local roads from 80 to 60.

It'll reduce to 30 kilometres per hour in residential areas, towns and cities.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers says it's about saving lives:

Meanwhile, Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae believes the move is a knee-jerk reaction, adding that road safety should be taught in schools:

