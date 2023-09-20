Advertisement
Kerry TD says President overstepped the mark on plant-based food comments

Sep 20, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry TD believes the President of Ireland has overstepped the mark and is wrong.

Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae was speaking after President Michael D Higgins commented at the National Ploughing Championships yesterday, that there will be big changes in diet arising from climate change and cost of living pressures.

Deputy Healy-Rae says President Higgins is overstepping his role by getting involved in the climate action debate and advising people to eat more plant-based food.

Danny Healy-Rae says the grass-based dairy, beef, lamb, and pork production sectors in Ireland are renowned and envied around the world.

He says comments like that from President Higgins about eating more plant-based foods are damaging to the Irish food sector.

 

