Kerry TD says preservation works must be completed at Uragh Wood

A Kerry TD has called for works at the Uragh Wood to be completed soon.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, says preservation works are needed at the nature reserve in Tousist; after concerns were highlighted by conservationist Eoghan Daltun.

Deputy Daly says the woods are supposed to be an area for trees and other flora to regenerate naturally.

He says sika deer and wild goats must be prevented from grazing around the trees; adding there are funds to carry out the fencing but no contractor has been found.

The Sinn Féin TD says he’ll write to Minister of State Malcolm Noonan on the issue and has called on the Green party to put preservation measures in place.