Kerry TD says pig sector income is at crisis point

Jan 16, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says pig sector income is at crisis point
A Kerry TD says income in the pig sector has reached a catastrophic crisis point.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says there's a significant gap between the cost of pig production and what farmers are being paid, which is putting them under extreme pressure.

Deputy Healy-Rae claims a 500-sow unit is now losing more than €35,000 a month, due to soaring input costs and supply chain disruptions from COVID-19 and Brexit.

The Independent TD is calling for the government to purchase and slaughter 100,000 pigs from farmers under pressure, and hold them in cold storage.

Deputy Healy-Rae says a financial aid package for the pig sector, in the form of an emergency state hardship scheme, must be established immediately.

