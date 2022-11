A Kerry TD says people who burn turf excessively could face jail terms of up to two years.

New regulations on the sale and use of turf came into force yesterday.

However, Minster of State for Sport and The Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers says the new laws aren't aimed at people who cut and burn their own turf.

But Deputy Michael Healy Rae says under the air pollution act people can be jailed or fined