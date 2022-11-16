Advertisement
Kerry TD says ongoing lack of waste water investment holding back housing development

Nov 16, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD says an ongoing lack of investment in waste water is holding back essential housing development around the county.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly says it’s disappointing to see the number of areas and townlands not included in the Residential Zoned Land Tax plan.

He feels this tax will do little to nothing for areas like Abbeydorney, Annascaul, and Scartaglin as they’re deemed out of scope, due to a lack of investment in waste water treatment infrastructure.

Deputy Daly is calling on Minister Darragh O’Brien to address these issues with government colleagues, so meaningful progress can be made with the Residential Zoned Land Tax.

 

 

