Kerry TD says new Garda legislation could interfere with people’s daily business

A Kerry TD says there’s a danger that people could have their daily business interfered with, by what he calls over-reaching new legislation.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly was speaking in the Dáil after Minister for Justice Simon Harris introduced the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022.

This bill will allow recording from body cameras and other devices to be used, and it’ll extend the powers governing Garda use of CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to help prevent crime.

Deputy Pa Daly is calling on those sitting on the Joint Committee on Justice, to be wary of the new legislation, especially the number plate technology and facial recognition;

He feels pilot schemes should be rolled out to see whether the legislation is necessary and proportionate.

Deputy Daly says a young man in Tralee was stopped and questioned about drugs due to such technology, despite having no involvement in such activities:

The full debate can be read here.