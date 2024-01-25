A Kerry TD says a lack of accountability and transparency by the RTÉ board caused widespread distrust and the consequent fall-off in people paying the TV licence fee.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

A Grant Thornton report into Toy Show The Musical, which lost 2.2 million euro, is due to be released today.

Advertisement

Deputy Griffin says the musical debacle isn’t really the issue.

He says there were blurred lines between the executive and governance boards in RTÉ.

The Kerry TD says this resulted in issues at the national broadcaster coming to light and caused distrust.

Advertisement

One of Deputy Griffin’s main concerns is that this distrust has seen a fall-off in people paying their TV licence fee: