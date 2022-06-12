Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says it’s staggering for Courts Service to blame council for courthouse inaction

Jun 12, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says it’s staggering for Courts Service to blame council for courthouse inaction Kerry TD says it’s staggering for Courts Service to blame council for courthouse inaction
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry TD says it’s staggering for the Courts Service to blame inaction by Kerry County Council for the failure to upgrade courthouse facilities in Tralee.

It’s emerged that the Courts Service is prepared to acquire a new site in Tralee for the provision of a new courthouse, instead of moving to the Island of Geese site in the town.

It’s citing inaction by the council after four years of negotiations about moving out of Ashe Street.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he agrees with points made by the Courts Service in a letter to the Kerry Law Society that the current facilities are not up to scratch.

However, he says efforts should be made to renovate the existing building before moving to a new site.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly, who served as a councillor for the Tralee area between 2012-2020, also maintains the Island of Geese site was never offered to the Courts Service by the council.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus