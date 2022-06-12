Kerry TD says it’s staggering for Courts Service to blame council for courthouse inaction

A Kerry TD says it’s staggering for the Courts Service to blame inaction by Kerry County Council for the failure to upgrade courthouse facilities in Tralee.

It’s emerged that the Courts Service is prepared to acquire a new site in Tralee for the provision of a new courthouse, instead of moving to the Island of Geese site in the town.

It’s citing inaction by the council after four years of negotiations about moving out of Ashe Street.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he agrees with points made by the Courts Service in a letter to the Kerry Law Society that the current facilities are not up to scratch.

However, he says efforts should be made to renovate the existing building before moving to a new site.

Deputy Daly, who served as a councillor for the Tralee area between 2012-2020, also maintains the Island of Geese site was never offered to the Courts Service by the council.