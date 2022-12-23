Kerry TD says it’s impossible to get driving licences given current delays

A Kerry TD says it’s impossible to get any kind of a driving licence in Ireland given current delays.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says something has to be done, with people waiting four to six months for any kind of driving test.

He was speaking as figures provided to journalist Ken Foxe showed the Road Safety Authority received 1,237 direct communications from TDs and Senators from January 2021 to September this year.

The figures revealed over 20 of these queries were from Deputy Healy-Rae, who says he would contact god if it would help people get a date for their driving test.

The Independent TD adds it’s a problem facing many different cohorts of people.