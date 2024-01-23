Kerry TD says government plans to protect use of cash don't go far enough

Government is finalising plans today to protect the use of notes and coins.

The measures being signed off by cabinet will mean all supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies would have to accept cash as the goods they sell are considered essentials.

The use of physical cash has fallen from 20 billion before the pandemic to 13.5 billion in 2022. While ATM usage has declined by almost 45 per cent.

Advertisement

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says while welcome the government plans don't go far enough.