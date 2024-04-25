A Kerry TD has said a new government bill will cost local sports clubs and charities thousands of euros by conflating fundraising with gambling.

The Gambling Regulation Bill has now reached Report and Final Stage in the Oireachtas, after an attempt to exempt charity draws was defeated in the Dáil.

Concerns had been expressed that the bill would affect the Radio Kerry Radio Bingo draw, all proceeds of which, go to four Kerry charities.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the bill conflates fundraising with gambling, despite there being no evidence of gambling harm provided to justify such onerous regulations.

He said it would place considerable barriers for local organisations, drastically restricting their ability to fundraise.

Radio Kerry does not take benefit financially from the Radio Bingo game, and all proceeds go to the four Kerry charities.

Over €330,000 has been raised for charity by Radio Kerry Radio Bingo since May 2021.

An amendment to the Bill from Sinn Féin, which would have exempted registered charitable organisations provided the activities were for the sole benefit of the organisation, was defeated by the government by 68 votes to 57.

Kerry TDs Pa Daly, Michael Healy-Rae and Danny Healy-Rae voted for the amendment, with Kerry’s government TDs Brendan Griffin and Norma Foley voting against it.

Once the Bill passes through Dáil Éireann, it will then move on to the Seanad, where it will be debated again.