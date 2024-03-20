Advertisement
Kerry TD says General Election should be called following Leo Varadkar’s resignation announcement

Mar 20, 2024 17:48 By radiokerrynews
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Derrynane House
A Kerry TD says a general election should be called following Leo Varadkar’s announcement today.

Sinn Féin's Pa Daly says he was surprised by the Taoiseach’s decision; however, he believes Deputy Varadkar bowing out now was right thing to do.

Deputy Daly says the Taoiseach always struck him as someone who wasn’t in politics for the long haul.

The Tralee TD believes people didn’t get the change they wanted after the last election, and says an election must be called now.

 

Meanwhile, the Fine Gael National Executive will meet tonight to agree on a timeline for a new party leader as the focus now turns to who replaces the Taoiseach.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jim Finucane, says Leo Varadkar is a pragmatist and it was a practical decision to step down.

Adding the Taoiseach's announcement is allowing his successor to put their stamp on Fine Gael

Cllr Finucane doesn’t see Simon Coveneny as a potential replacement as party leader, and outlines who he sees in the role.

 

Former arts minister and former Kerry Fine Gael TD, Jimmy Deenihan paid tribute to the Taoiseach following his resignation from the role.

He says history will remember Leo Varadkar as a good leader of the party and the country.

