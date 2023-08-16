Kerry TD says Garda Commissioner has lost confidence of rank-and-file officers

A Kerry TD says the Garda Commissioner has lost the confidence of rank-and-file officers.

Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae was speaking ahead of a ballot of Garda Representative Association members on whether they have confidence in Commissioner Drew Harris.

Rank-and-file gardaí are taking the action as they’re unhappy with the Commissioner’s plans to return to pre-pandemic rosters.

Advertisement

The Garda Commissioner has insisted he will remain in his position no matter the outcome of the ballot.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says Commissioner Harris needs to change his approach and listen to the GRA.