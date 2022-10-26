Kerry TD says full look back review will have to be carried out into Kerry CAMHS

A Kerry TD says a long look back review will have to be carried out into the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry.

A sample audit into the care of 50 young people in North Kerry CAMHS is underway, and follows the publication of the Maskey Report.

This report found significant harm was caused to 46 children in South Kerry, due to inappropriate medication being prescribed by a junior doctor; this doctor also treated patients in North Kerry.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly raised the North Kerry CAMHS audit in the Dáil today with Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler, who said she’ll have to wait for the results, before she can commission a full look back review.

Deputy Pa Daly says it had been thought this audit would be published this week, but it doesn’t appear it will; he believes a full review will have to take place.