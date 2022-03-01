Kerry TD says Fine Gael are in disarray over Shannon LNG

A Kerry TD believes the Fine Gael party is in disarray.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says the Fine Gael party must come together or the country will fall.

It comes as Minister Patrick O’Donovan and Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly publicly voiced their support for the Shannon LNG plant in Tarbert / Ballylongford last week.

Meanwhile Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael Leo Varadkar told the Dáil last week the government doesn’t support the plant and don’t think LNG is the right investment for the site.

This was Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley's response to what Leo Varadkar said.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae says Fine Gael must decide which direction they're going.

The Tanaiste said if planning permission is granted for the site, the project can commence but it will not have government support.