A Kerry TD has told the Dáil that Fine Gael and Fianna were 'losing rural Ireland' over the turf issue.

It came during a debate on a Sinn Féin motion, calling for a ban on the sale of turf to be scrapped.

It's due to be introduced in September, but Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has lost the plot.

The government was last night accused of treating turf like an illegal drug.